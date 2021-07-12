VENICE — Aging adults were among the people affected by feelings of isolation during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Jewish Family and Children Services of the Suncoast adapted its programs at the beginning of the pandemic to serve vulnerable older adults in the community, it said in a news release.
“We worked tirelessly to modify our services in a safe and meaningful way to ensure aging adults remained connected to each other even while they were isolated at home,” it said.
Now it is hoping the community comes back and supports it through the Give65 event.
“JFCS relies on the generosity of the community to support its aging programs including Senior Outreach Services, Caregiver Support Groups, counseling for individuals experiencing social isolation and loneliness, and Bereavement Support,” it said. “These programs help older adults age with dignity and on their own terms.”
The sixth annual Give65 takes place July 13-16 — for 65 hours online. The fundraiser for organizations that help older adults is presented by Home Instead Charities, it said. JFCS is one of eight Florida nonprofits taking part.
“This year, funds are being raised for JFCS Aging Services programs including individual and group counseling, caregivers education and support, bereavement discussion groups and Alzheimer’s support groups,” it said.
The website for supporting it is www.give65.org/jfcs_suncoast. Home Instead Charities is adding up to $5,000 in matching funds.
“For over 30 years, JFCS Aging Services programs have successfully existed through the generosity of our donors,” JFCS CEO Arthur Lerman said in the news release. “These programs provide support to seniors and their caregivers and give them the tools to cope and find joy in every day.”
Home Instead Charities Executive Director Lenli Corbett said the pandemic highlighted the challenges that aging adults face.
“Supporting aging adults and providing them the tools to define their own aging journey is always important, but particularly during a global pandemic,” Corbett said. “We are grateful for the opportunity to partner with JFCS for the sixth annual Give65 Event and hope our partnership inspires greater charitable giving in support of older adults who rely on the important work of the charitable sector.”
It begins 9 a.m. Tuesday and ends at 2 a.m. July 16.
For more information, visit www.Give65.org.
