VENICE — The Venice Theatre next spring show at its Jervey Theatre is the contemporary musical “John & Jen.”
“The show about a brother and sister stars real-life siblings Casey and Kiley Berkery, high school students who have been performing and studying at Venice Theatre since they were young children,” the theater said in a news release.
The show opens Saturday, April 17 and runs through Sunday, April 25. Tickets are $25; tickets must be bought in advance at VeniceTheatre.org. The box office is not open, currently, due to COVID-19 precautions.
“’John & Jen” is an intimate two-person musical about the relationship between a brother and a sister … and then, between a mother and her son,” the theater said. “The story follows the lives of the title characters from the 1950s through the 1990s, taking a close look at the complexities of familial relationships in a changing America.”
It was first performed in 1995 off Broadway. It has music from Andrew Lippa and lyrics by Tom Greenwald.
Lippa also worked on “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown,” “The Addams Family” and “Big Fish.”
Venice Theatre leaders are thrilled with the musical.
“While our COVID safety protocols are still in place, we need to produce shows featuring smaller casts. ‘John & Jen’ is a perfect choice, especially since Casey and Kiley live in the same household,” Venice Theatre Producing Executive Director Murray Chase said. “It’s also a chance for Casey, who will be leaving for college in the fall, to tackle a challenging piece as his swan song before graduating.”
Its director, Brad Wages, has worked with Casey and Kiley before.
“I am extremely proud of how mature Casey and Kiley are as performers,” Wages said. “They’re exploring themes of love, healing and letting go; taking their characters from childhood to adolescence through adulthood. And they make their hard work look easy.”
Other spring shows coming up include: added performances of Elvis tribute artist Dwight Icenhower; The Folk Legacy Trio along with 2021-22 season subscriptions. Single seats for the 2021-22 season shows go on sale June 1.
For more information, visit VeniceTheatre.org. The theater is at 140 Tampa Ave. W. in Venice.
Anyone with gift certificates, vouchers, or other questions can call 941-488-1115 or email info@venicetheatre.net. Due to COVID-19 protocols, the box office is not open for walk-up business.
