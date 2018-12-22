Have you ever wondered what it would be like to sing in a professional quality production of a choral masterwork with full orchestra and over 150 voices?
You can experience it firsthand as part of Key Chorale’s sixth annual Sarasota Choral Festival, open to all singers high school age and up, without audition.
“Honoring Heroes” will run Jan. 21 through Jan. 26 in a four-day festival that includes rehearsals, master classes, guest speakers, choral camaraderie, and a culminating performance.”
This is the perfect opportunity for anyone who cannot commit to a full season or rehearsals and concerts to celebrate their joy of choral singing. Registration fee is $35 for adults, $15 for students, and includes music, Saturday lunch, pizza party, master classes, and all sessions. Register online now through Jan. 18.
When you register to sing, you will have the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to rehearse and perform with professional conductor Joseph Caulkins and 35 members of the Sarasota Orchestra; learn award-winning, contemporary music that is rarely performed; enrich your musicianship skills; expand your knowledge of vocal technique through master classes; be part of a collaborative artistic experience that honors our community; and celebrate your love for choral music with 150 other voices in uplifting song.
“This annual festival is another way for Key Chorale to differentiate itself from being not just a symphonic chorus, but an organization that looks at ways to impact its community,” said Caulkins. “By inviting the general public to join us, the chorale can cast a net wide enough to gather those worried about an audition, retirees, students — anyone who loves to sing and would like to be a part of something empowering.”
The festival will culminate in the “Honoring Heroes” Jan. 26, 4 p.m. at Riverview Performing Arts Center.
The concert honors first responders with patriotic favorites such as “America The Beautiful,” plus “Summon the Heroes” by American composer John Williams. The featured work will be Stephen Paulus’ Grammy-winning composition “Prayers and Remembrances,” commissioned for the 10th anniversary of the 9/11 tragedy.
Paulus honors the victims and addresses the universal experience of those grieving and healing from loss of loved ones — in his words, “a work that would be spiritual but not necessarily religious.”
Miriam Troyer, Jose Reyes Jr. and Dominic Harris, heroes from our local Fire, Paramedic and Police departments will be honored. Chosen by their supervisors to represent Sarasota County, their stories will be told through mini-documentaries created by Ringling College of Art & Design students.
“This project is about thanking our first responders whose work is so vital to our community,” said Caulkins. “The entire event is meant to be a celebration of these dedicated public servants and to simply say thank you.”
As another gesture of thanks, Key Chorale has set aside 100 free tickets to first responders and their families.
For more information about registering to sing or to purchase tickets, call 941-921-4845 or visit: KeyChorale.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.