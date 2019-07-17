By LARRY R. HUMES
If you’ve ever driven east on Pocono Trail or Colonia Lane, you likely have wondered what’s behind the gated, pink-walled compound that covers nearly a block of downtown Nokomis.
The answer is a time capsule shrouded in a Shangri-La of serenity known as the Jordan House. The house and grounds are known to relatively few, yet played an important role in the evolution of the area.
The house was constructed in 1925 by Alvah Jordan, a prominent businessman living in Everett, Washington.
Born in Boston, Massachusetts, in 1866, Jordan earned a degree in forestry from Yale and joined a cousin managing a paper mill in upstate New York.
In 1896, he moved to Everett to manage John D. Rockefeller’s Everett Pulp and Paper Company. The company, which Jordan eventually purchased, was one of the largest manufacturers of book and tablet paper on the Pacific Coast.
Located on the south side of Pocono Trail, Jordan’s house was constructed of stucco over hollow clay tile and was built at a time when Nokomis was a bustling community and Venice was still on the drawing boards.
He also purchased land north of the street, which extended to the shore of Dona Bay. Jordan would eventually purchase a total of 20 lots encompassing two acres of land.
Jordan did not begin wintering in Nokomis until 1930. The first known occupants of the residence early in 1926 were Prentiss French and Harold Heller, two recent graduates of Harvard University’s Graduate School of Landscape Architecture, who were brought to the area by the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers to design the landscape for their burgeoning city of Venice.
French created a 40-acre nursery, employing a staff of some 50 workers, to cultivate the thousands of trees and shrubs that would be used to landscape Venice.
In 1927, after living in Jordan’s house for about a year, Prentiss married Helen Douglas, a fellow architect, and the two moved into their new home in Venice’s Venezia District. It is unknown how long Heller remained in the Jordan home.
In addition to his success in business, Jordan was also known for his philanthropic support of many charities in both Everett and Nokomis.
He continued to develop his winter home, enhancing the property’s landscape as well as adding a one-story guest house. He sold the property to Chester Drake in April 1940.
At the time of Jordan’s death two years later, the house was appraised at a little less than $12,000, the land at $3,500 and the furnishings at nearly $7,839.50.
Ownership of the residence changed hands several times in succeeding years, with numerous improvements made to the property.
A room was added on the building’s south side, replacing an original sun porch. A detached one-story garage was constructed to replace a one-car garage that was too deteriorated by the 1980s to restore.
A loggia connects a central patio area and garage with the house. Also added was a large, rectangular saltwater pool framed by majestic royal palm trees.
“I was really divinely guided here,” said Carol Hall, a holistic health nurse who purchased the estate three years ago. “I walked in through the front door — and I’m very spiritual — I saw priests walking. It was a past era I was visualizing.
“The house definitely spoke to me, and I don’t know why because the house at that time smelled like mothballs. There was so much work that needed to be done.”
Hall has not only provided the care and attention the house needed, but has painstakingly upgraded the landscaping, a detail that Prentiss French would appreciate. Hall named the estate Villa Terra Mar — House of the Land and Sea — and it is graced with three large banyan trees, royal palm trees, a variety of plants and a large, old live oak tree she calls the “grandfather” of the property.
“I consider him the wisdom keeper of the grounds,” she added. “Stand with your back against it and you can feel the energy.”
The property is adjacent to Sarasota County’s wooded Pocono Trail Preserve and enjoys a true atmosphere of serenity. Hall’s idea was to eventually turn the property into a retreat for yoga and healthy living.
As if to punctuate her point, an immature heron Hall affectionately calls Fred struts through the open kitchen door in search of a mid-morning snack of shrimp.
“The grounds here are alive,” she said. “The plants and flowers, even the animals, all have a consciousness.”
Despite the beauty of the grounds, Hall has not lost sight of her appreciation for its history.
“I’m from Cooperstown, New York, and a lot of the houses there are historic. In fact, my first house there was historic. You don’t have places like this anymore and they really do need to be preserved.”
The Jordan House was placed on Sarasota County’s historic register in 2003.
Now that she is a grandmother with babies on both continental coasts and an aging mother in New Jersey, Hall has elected to put the Jordan property up for sale. Her hope, she said, is that the next “steward” of the property will provide it the care it deserves.
“I think one of the most fascinating things about this place is that it has largely remained intact throughout the decades, much as it was when Alvah Jordan built it 94 years ago,” she said.
Premier Sotheby’s is representing the Jordan property, 218 East Pocono Trail. For more information, call 941-308-6504.
For an aerial view of the property, go to: TinyURL.com/y3to2mnz.
Larry Humes writes about local history and can be reached at 1926venice@gmail.com.
