SARASOTA – Andrew Lloyd Webber’s hit, “Joseph and The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” opens The Players Centre for Performing Arts’ 90th Broadway season from Sept. 18 through Oct. 6.
Evening shows will be held at 7:30 p.m., matinees at 2 p.m.
“Joseph and The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” was released as a concept album in 1969 and celebrating its 50th birthday in 2019. The multi-award winning show has been performed thousands of times including multiple runs in the West End and on Broadway, international tours and productions in over 80 countries.
“Joseph” is a re-imagining of the Biblical story of Joseph, his father Jacob, 11 brothers and the coat of many colors. This magical musical is full of catchy songs with unforgettable classics like “Any Dream Will Do.”
Tickets are priced at $34 premium, $29 regular, $14 students 24 and under with ID, and group rates are offered.
Cast members are: Joseph – Christos Nicholoudis; narrator – Jamie Molina; Jacob – Jim Wolfe; Pharaoh – Zoe Smith; Mrs. Potiphar — Eliette Rogers; brothers — David Downer, Eldred Brown, Noah Roderiques, Jackson Madison, Tahj Porter, Colton Larsen, Tanner Fults, Joe Eckstein, Ashley Cronkhite, Tiffany Brown, Inga Ross; and dreamweavers — Gracelyn Mappes, Abbigeal Kiepke, Caroline Culbreath, Jamie Becker, Sarah Conte, Brenna Griffith, Lily Mancini, Katelyn Goneau, Sami Wilde, Tessa Dykes.
The Players Centre for Performing Arts is at 838 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, 34236, 941-365-2494, Fax: 941-954-0282, visit theplayers.org.
