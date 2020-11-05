VENICE – Joyner Family Insurance recently donated $1,120 to Englewood Animal Rescue Sanctuary.
It was a part of the insurance agency's “Help Our Community” referral program.
EARS in a 501(c)3 non-profit that with a mission "to rescue, shelter, and care for abandoned, abused, lost and stray cats and dogs until they are adopted into a forever home," it said in a news release.
It also has a thrift store on Dearborn Street in Englewood.
"Joyner Family Insurance proudly sponsors this 'Help Our Community' referral program, whereby a donation is made quarterly to a designated charity in recognition of referrals received by the business," it said. "Since the program’s inception in 2017, Joyner Family Insurance has donated over $18,000 to charitable organizations in our local community."
