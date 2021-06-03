VENICE – Joyner Family Insurance recently donated of $1,810 to the Child Protection Center based in Sarasota.
The firm, a Venice independent insurance agency, donates to a designated charity once a quarter through its “Help Our Community” program.
"Since the program’s inception in 2017, Joyner Family Insurance has donated over $22,000 to charitable organizations in our local community," the firm said in a news release.
CPC has worked to help combat child abuse in Sarasota County and DeSoto County for more than 40 years, it noted.
"The staff and volunteers offer an abundance of services that include prevention, intervention and treatment to address the issue of child abuse," it said. "The work the CPC does is so important and JFI was delighted to have chosen such a worthy cause as their charity."
