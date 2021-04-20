SARASOTA — The 14th annual edition of Karin’s Causes Estate Sale is scheduled for May 13 to 15 at Sarasota’s Women’s Resource Center in Sarasota
“The popular event raises valuable funds for area nonprofits and is attended by dealers, collectors and weekend garage/estate sale enthusiasts, all of whom look forward to its eclectic array of carefully curated selections and attractive prices,” the WRC said in a news release.
The estate sale was founded by Karin Gustafson and continues to has raise funds for area nonprofits.
“The three-day event features items collected by Gustafson, along with distinctive donations from special friends and donors,” it said in a news release. “The event is known for its carefully curated items that feature the rare and beautiful, and items of historic and decorative interest, many with collectible appeal and value.”
The 2021 event will include more than 1,000 pieces of jewelry, art, tableware and decorative items.
It also includes “rare books and first editions, timepieces and globes, and many other collectibles,” it said.
It will be held indoors at the Women’s Resource Center and masks and social distancing will be required.
The funds raised go to the Women’s Resourse Center, the Animal Rescue Coalition and the New College Foundation’s scholarship fund.
A special preview takes place from 5 to 7 p.m. May 13 with a $15 donation requested at the Women’s Resource Center, 340 South Tuttle Ave., Sarasota.
It then continues — and is open to the public — from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. May 14 and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 15.
For more information, email Karin Gustafson at karinscauses@comcast.net. or call 941-720-4021
