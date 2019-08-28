Key Chorale has hired Johnette Cappadona for the newly created position of director of community engagement.
Cappadona comes to Key Chorale with a long history of arts management and development work to her credit. She was director of patron services with her hometown Austin Symphony Orchestra for 18 years.
After moving to Florida, she worked at Jewish Family & Children's Service and developed two unique and significant fundraising events. Subsequently, she worked at New College Foundation and USF Sarasota-Manatee Foundation. Three years ago, Cappadona started her own business, SRQ Special Projects, and has worked for many local nonprofits helping them with development/fundraising and will continue to do so in addition to her new role with Key Chorale.
“This new position of director of community engagement is about forming strong partnerships and building goodwill,” said Key Chorale Artistic Director Joesph Caulkins.” Johnette’s experience along with a passion for what we do will be invaluable as she works with our community partners and begins building rapport with our donors and stakeholders. We are so fortunate to have her on our team.”
Additionally, Key Chorale has recently appointed Jamal Sarikoki to associate conductor. Conductor, singer, organist, and minister, Sarikoki can be found wearing any number of hats on any given day. Whether he is in a sanctuary or performing hall, Jamal strives for excellence in all aspects of his performing.
Sarikoki also currently serves as Minister of Music and Worship at Venice Presbyterian Church and additionally as the Artistic Director of the Venice Community Concert Series. He enjoys planning ambitious programming and brings in artists from across North America to perform for the community.
“Many of our audience members will remember Jamal from his powerful portrayal of Elijah last season,” Maestro Caulkins said. “He is a gifted musician, with an incredible voice, but also a talented conductor with a lot to offer to Key Chorale. In only two seasons, he has already made himself invaluable to our organization, and I know that will only continue with this new appointment.”
