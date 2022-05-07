SARASOTA — Key Chorale has received a grant from The Selby Foundation, in the amount of $10,000.
This generous grant provides the funds needed to support its upcoming website redesign/relaunch. The current website was initially launched in 2009 with the last update completed in 2014.
Key Chorale’s organization goals, target audience, and brand values have changed so much since then as well as the need to improve SEO (search engine optimization) and overall site performance.
The website is a crucial informational link for Key Chorale’s concert patrons, donors, and community and educational outreach participants. The ability to concurrently make changes to the website and Key Chorale’s ticketing/donor management software is one of the project’s main goals.
“We are so thankful to the William G. and Marie Selby Foundation for this grant,” said Artistic Director and CEO, Joseph Caulkins. “We saw a large increase in new users during 2021, so we know we are reaching new audiences, and this website redesign will assist us in telling our story of transforming lives through the power of music.”
About Key Chorale
Key Chorale, the Suncoast’s premier symphonic chorus, is dedicated to transforming lives through innovative programming, artistic excellence, educational outreach and service to the community.
Key Chorale, led by Joseph Caulkins, produces high quality collaborative musical events that engage and enrich the community. Dynamic collaborations abound as they take you to unexpected places exploring almost every corner of choral music in unique one-of-a-kind concert experiences.
Through dynamic collaborations with Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe, The Sarasota Ballet, The Venice Symphony, and The Circus Arts Conservatory, Key Chorale is able to create unforgettable programs that continue to push the boundaries of choral music.
