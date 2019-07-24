By TRISH IVEY
Guest Writer
Key Chorale announces its 35th season celebrating 35 years of dynamic collaborations and unique programming.
This season’s collaborations include: Westcoast Black Theater Troupe, The Sarasota Ballet Studio Company, The Venice Symphony and The Circus Arts Conservatory.
Artistic Director Joseph Caulkins continues to create programs which show the incredible richness and variety of choral music from masterworks, to bluegrass, gospel, ballet – and even the circus. Experience the thrill of over 100 voices performing daringly innovative repertoire.
“When it comes to the concerts, this season will be one for the ages,” said Artistic Director Joseph Caulkins. “These are one-of-kind programs that explore virtually every corner of choral music from masterworks, to bluegrass, gospel, ballet – and even the circus. But we are as enthusiastic about our concerts as we are our outreach. Groups like the “Off-Key Chorale” for those living with Parkinson’s, and our new choir for those with dementia underscore our commitment to transforming lives through music.”
Key Chorale’s educational program, “Tomorrow’s Voices Today,” reaches more than 400 students each year. Programs like their annual high school choral festival, their partnership with Visible Men Academy, a school for at-risk K-5 boys, and a student scholar program which has grown to 17 students in only its third season give reason to celebrate 35 years of great music and a compelling mission.
Beyond this full season of musical presentations, Key Chorale will hold its annual Perfect Pitch luncheon supporting education, community outreach November 4, at 11:30 a.m. at the Sarasota Yacht Club. Enjoy performances by Key Chorale’s Chamber Singers, the 2019/20 Student Scholars and the boys of Visible Men Academy, as well as opportunities to learn more about the music and mission of Key Chorale and to sponsor a Student Scholar for the season.
Tickets go on sale for all concerts and events July 8. Visit www.keychorale.org or call (941) 921-4845 to reserve the best seats and to take advantage of additional savings.
For more information, visit keychorale.org.
