SARASOTA - Key Chorale received a $15,000 grant from the Community Foundation of Sarasota County.
The grant will help Key Chorale continue its music, "even during these most challenging times."
“Community Foundation of Sarasota County is unique in that they truly understand our organization’s whole mission, not just a program being funded,” Maestro Joseph Caulkins said. “They embrace our spirit and have proven to be a most supportive partner.”
Key Chorale collaborates with The Venice Symphony, Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe, The Sarasota Ballet and The Circus Arts Conservatory.
For more information, visit KeyChorale.org or www.facebook.com/KeyChorale/.
The Community Foundation of Sarasota County is a public charity founded in 1979.
It has assets of $418 million in more than 1,500 charitable funds, it noted. "Since its founding, the Community Foundation has been able to grant more than $274 million to area nonprofit organizations to our community thanks to the generosity of charitable individuals, families, and businesses."
For more information, visit www.CFSarasota.org or call (941) 955-3000.
