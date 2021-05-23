VENICE — Needing the youth to get some of their energy out? Sarasota County is offering up weekly runs for them starting in June and running through late July.
Two take place weekly — with Tuesday night runs at Siesta Beach from June 8 to July 27.
Brohard Park in Venice will host Wednesday night runs from June 9 to July 28.
The Kids’ Summer Beach Runs are all 1-mile fun runs hosts by Sarasota County.
For each of them, registration opens at 5:30 p.m. and the run takes off at 6:30 p.m. For Siesta Beach, runners will meet near the playground; for Brohard Park, runners will meet near the Venice Fishing Pier.
Registration is required. Participants receive a ribbon for each run and — after four runs — earn a T-shirt and discount coupon for shoes.
The runs are sponsored by Sarasota County Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources, New Balance of Sarasota and Sarasota Crew. Other sponsors include Sharky’s on the Pier, Manasota Track Club, Janoff and Khatri Pediatric Dentistry, the Florida Department of Health — Sarasota County, and Siesta Key Kiwanis.
For more information, call 941-861-5000 or visit scgov.net. If there is inclement weather, check with the contact center for event information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.