The King’s Heralds Quartet will be at Harvest Chapel Sunday, Jan. 20 at 6 p.m., and having them in Venice is absolutely one of the greatest programs we will be part of.
They are internationally acclaimed and bring to the stage a 70-year heritage in gospel music, although none of the members is anywhere near this age.
The group was founded in Keene, Texas in 1927 for four young college students and the group has become recognized world-wide because of their blending and musical expertise. They are still going strong across the U.S. as well as Europe.
King’s Heralds Quartet has been a regular guest on the “Praise The Lord Show,” on the Trinity Broadcasting Network. They have appeared with Mark Finley on “It Is Written” telecast, which he hosts. They formed their own radio program, “The Sound of Praise,” which received top honors and garnered them the “Silver Angel Award” as best international broadcast from Excellence in Media.
They received 23 more “Silver Angel Awards” from Excellence in Media, including six for “Best Male Vocal Group” and 14 for “Best Album.” The group also received a “Gold Angel Award” in recognition as the oldest continuous Gospel Quartet in America.
King’s Heralds offers a variety of musical styles, making them a favorite with audiences of all ages. Their rich blend, harmony and balance as interpreted through the well-known a capella singing creates a rich musical experience for their audiences.
Thirty men have been a part of the King’s Herald Quartet since its foundation in 1927. They have recorded in 30 languages, on over 100 albums and toured over 50 countries. Their music is treasured by people all over the world. The Christian ministry shared by King’s Heralds Quartet is a wonderful blessing that they share every time they present a concert.
We will be blessed after being in the company of the King’s Heralds. This group is quite different. Their humility is openly shared with their audiences. They are so loved for this testimony, their faith in our Lord and the ability to minister to people on their own level. When the concert is over, the quartet wants to be part of the audience and takes the time to meet and greet anyone who approaches them.
There is no charge for this concert, but a free-will offering will be taken. If you have questions or need directions to Harvest Chapel, located on the corner of Center Road and Cortina Blvd. in Venice, call D. Sweet, 941-483-4751 or Harvest Chapel 941-786-1482.
