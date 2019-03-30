Venice Friendship Center presented “A Mark Twain Interactive Experience” by Alan Kitty March 13.
Kitty is the top Mark Twain expert in the U.S. and has 40 years of experience doing public and private performances off Broadway and on tour.
The March 13 event was sold out and enjoyed by everyone who attended. Coming to the center in the future will be a play featuring Tom Sawyer and Huck Finn reconnecting in the autumn of their years after a lifetime apart. Watch for details in the future for this exciting event.
The center will host a “Swinging Dance Party” the evening of Friday, April 12 from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Music will be provided by the Carolyn Davis Band. Refreshments provided with beverages sold for $1-$3 each. Reservations and payment is required in advance.
Call 941-584-0052. Tickets are $8.00 for members and $10 for non-members. Payment is accepted via cash, check or credit card. All seniors (50+) are invited to join the fun.
The Friendship Centers is a private 501©(3) organization that offers many services to local seniors 50 or older. The center is located at 2350 Scenic Drive in Venice and is open Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Learn about all their activities by stopping by the center for a tour, calling 941-584-0052, or at friendshipcenters.org.
