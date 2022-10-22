Knoxville

Jason Danieley as author James Agee and Paul Alexander Nolan as Jay Follet in the world premiere musical “Knoxville” which opened in the Mertz Theatre in the FSU Center in May 2022.

SARASOTA — Asolo Rep is proud to announce that the original cast recording of "Knoxville" was released digitally Friday and will be released on CD on Nov. 11.

The album will be available through all major digital music services, and the CD is now available for order at BroadwayRecords.com.

