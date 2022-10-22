SARASOTA — Asolo Rep is proud to announce that the original cast recording of "Knoxville" was released digitally Friday and will be released on CD on Nov. 11.
The album will be available through all major digital music services, and the CD is now available for order at BroadwayRecords.com.
"Knoxville" played a critically acclaimed world premiere run at Asolo Rep in April and May of 2022. The project reunited Frank Galati, Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens, the Tony Award-winning creative team behind Broadway’s "Ragtime."
Based on James Agee’s autobiographical, Pulitzer Prize-winning novel "A Death in the Family," the story begins as Agee struggles to write his greatest work — about the event that touched his young life and the effect it had on his mother, his town and his own future.
A powerful illumination of the forces that shape who we are, "Knoxville" is a universal coming-of-age story about family, faith and love — and about the boy who will grow up to write it.
The cast of "Knoxville" is led by Broadway veterans Jason Danieley ("Pretty Woman"), Hannah Elless ("Bright Star"), Paul Alexander Nolan ("Slave Play"), Ellen Harvey ("How to Succeed …"), Nathan Salstone ("Harry Potter") and Joel Waggoner ("School of Rock").
Rounding out the cast are Jack Casey, Sarah Aili, Abigail Stephenson, Natalie Venetia Belcon, Dwelvan David, Scott Wakefield, William Parry and Barbara Marineau.
The world premiere of "Knoxville" was made possible by a generous grant from The Roy Cockrum Foundation.
Asolo Repertory Theatre is at 5555 North Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, FL 34243
