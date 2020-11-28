The Kramer Family Concert scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 29, at Harvest Chapel has been canceled. It has been rescheduled for March 14, 2021.
Several other concerts are scheduled for after the first of the year and as they come up, announcements will be forthcoming.
The chapel is pleased to announce the addition of the world-renowned Tribute Quartet from Nashville to the March lineup of concerts at the chapel. The specific date and time will be announced when finalized.
Still on the schedule for Dec. 27 at 6 p.m. is Larry Ford, who will present a special “After Christmas Holiday Concert.”
Originally from Lubbock, Texas, Ford’s work has taken him to 49 of the 50 states in the U.S. And his facility with languages has made it possible for him to carry his message in song to more than 38 foreign countries, from the far reaches of Seoul, Korea, to the southern hemisphere’s Spanish-speaking countries.
His passion for ministry abroad has led to his being described as “gospel music’s ambassador to the world.”
Harvest Chapel has invested a large amount of money to install a system that works together with its present AC system to kill mold and fungus and disinfect the entire area of germs for increased protection of all attendees. Continue to wear your masks to protect your friends and famliy.
Harvest Chapel is at 101 Cortina Blvd. at Center Road, Venice, two blocks from U.S. 41. Services are Sunday mornings at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. and at 3 p.m. each Wednesday.
Contact Pastor Phil Enloe at: PastorPhil@HarvestChapelofVenice.com or call the chapel office at 941-786-1482.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.