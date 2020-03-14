SARASOTA — The critically acclaimed La Musica International Chamber Music Festival celebrates its 34th season this year, with events from March 31 to April 13.
Four concerts will be held at the Sarasota Opera House, 61 N. Pineapple Ave., Sarasota. Subscriptions to all four concerts are $180; single tickets are $50.
The musicians
Joining Associate Artistic Director Derek Han, pianist, this season are violinists Zachary DePue, Jennifer Frautschi and Anastasiya Petryshak; violist Daniel Palmizio; cellists Dmitri Atapine and Christine J. Lee; pianist Steven Lin; double bassist Dee Moses; harpist Ann Hobson Pilot; and trumpeter Brandon Ridenour.
Musicians making their La Musica debuts are DePue, Lin, Petryshak and Ridenour.
Due to Italy’s countrywide lockdown, violist Paul Cortese will replace violist Bruno Giuranna for the season.
Giuranna, also La Musica’s artistic director, chose Cortese, who was born in Wisconsin and currently lives in Barcelona, Spain. He is professor of viola and chamber music at the conservatory of the Liceo, and presents a regular masterclass in the Arcos Academy in Madrid.
He has performed extensively in the U.S., Canada and the European Union and has taught masterclasses in Spain, Italy, France, Vietnam, the U.S., Poland, Latvia, Moldova, Germany, Hungary and Estonia. This is his first time performing with La Musica.
The concerts
• April 2, 7:30 p.m. — Beethoven’s 250th birthday: La Musica begins and ends the season celebrating the 250th anniversary of Beethoven’s birth, whose influence on future generations of composers cannot be overstated.
Brahms was widely considered Beethoven’s successor. Hans von Koessler, an adherent of Brahms, taught Ernö Dohnányi, who was a distinguished professor at Florida State University from 1949 to 1959.
Selections: Beethoven’s String Trio in G major Op. 9, No. 1, with Petryshak, Cortese and Lee; Dohnányi’s Piano Quintet in E flat minor Op. 26, No. 2, with DePue, Frautschi, Palmizio, Atapine and Han; and Brahms’ String Sextet No. 1 in B flat major Op. 18, Frautschi, Petryshak, Cortese, Palmizio, Atapine and Lee.
• April 6, 7:30 p.m. — Samuel Barber’s beloved Adagio for Strings: Barber’s meditative Adagio in its original instrumentation for string quartet is even more moving than the popular string orchestra version, which was featured in the film “Platoon” and performed at the funerals of Princess Grace and Albert Einstein.
Selections: Barber’s Adagio for Strings, with Frautschi, DePue, Palmizio and Lee; Camille Saint-Saëns’ Fantaisie pour Violon et Harpe Op. 124, with Petryshak and Pilot; Claude Debussy’s Danses Sacrée et Profane, with DePue, Petryshak, Palmizio, Lee, Moses and Pilot; and Franz Schubert’s Piano Quintet in A major Op. 114, D667 (Trout), with Frautschi, Cortese, Atapine, Moses and Han.
April 10, 7:30 p.m. — The Fab Four Meet the Spectacular Six: Favorite Beatles’ tunes are featured in an arrangement for trumpet and strings by Brandon Ridenour, from his 2019 album, “Come Together,” made to honor the 50th anniversary of the song.
Included are “Eleanor Rigby,” “Yesterday,” “Blackbird” and “Across the Universe.” Following intermission, John Moffitt, an Emmy Award-winning television director, will talk about his experience recording The Beatles when they made their first appearance in the U.S. on “The Ed Sullivan Show.”
Selections: Wolfgang Mozart’s Piano Quartet in G minor No. 1, K478, with Petryshak, Cortese, Lee and Han; Bernhard Romberg’s Trio in E minor Op. 38, No. 1 for Cello, Viola and Double Bass, with Lee, Cortese and Moses; Saint-Saëns, Septet for Piano, Trumpet and Strings in E flat major Op. 65, with DePue, Petryshak, Palmizio, Atapine, Moses, Ridenour and Lin; John Lennon/Paul McCartney, arr. Brandon Ridenour, Four Songs for Trumpet and String Quintet, with Ridenour, DePue, Petryshak, Palmizio, Atapine and Moses.
• April 13, 7:30 p.m. — Folk Music and Beethoven’s Successors: Zoltan Kodály was heavily influenced by Eastern European folk music, as was Antonin Dvorák. Yet one can also hear Beethoven’s influence in the structure and passion in their works performed in this program.
Selections: Beethoven’s Trio in C minor Op. 1, No. 3, with Petryshak, Atapine and Han; Kodály’s Serenade, Op. 12, with Petryshak, DePue and Palmizio; and Dvorák’s Piano Quartet in E flat major, Op. 87, with DePue, Cortese, Lee and Han.
Open rehearsals
Rehearsals, held in the Peterson Great Room on the second floor of the Opera Pavilion at the Sarasota Opera House, are open to the public. They offer a rare opportunity to discover how notes come together to form a musical masterpiece and how the musicians collaborate to make this happen.
Rehearsals are free of charge for series subscribers, faculty and students; nonsubscribers may purchase a pass to all rehearsals for $80, or daily passes for $20.
Special events
• April 3, 5:30-7:30 p.m. — Meet the Musicians: Mingle with the musicians and enjoy a mini concert in the Dolphin Aviation hangar, 8191 North Tamiami Trail, No. 100, Sarasota. Wine and light bites are served; $30 per person.
• April 7, 6 p.m. — Musical Chefs Interactive Dinner, hosted by Phil Mancini at Michael’s Wine Cellar, 1283 South Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. La Musica artists Dmitri Atapine and Dee Moses, along with Michael’s On East’s Executive Chef Jamil Pineda, take turns leading guests in cooking demonstrations to prepare the evening’s multi-course meal; $200-$300 per person. Sponsored by Gloria Moss in honor of Janet Hunter.
The season is sponsored and funded in part by Sarasota County Tourist Development Tax Revenues, the Martha Leiter and Nancy Streetman Fund II of the Community Foundation of Sarasota County and The Westin.
Visit LaMusicaFestival.org for performance and special event tickets and rehearsal schedule. For more information or to order tickets by phone, call the box office at 941-366-8450, option 7.
