Labor Day dinner dance with Bandana set

COURTESY PHOTO
Join the Son’s of the American Legion (SOL), 1770 E. Venice Ave., for annual Labor Day BBQ party with Bandana 1-4 p.m., Monday dinner, dancing. Tickets: $15 which includes BBQ chicken dinner/dancing (tickets at American Legion office and bar for dinner/dance); $6 cover charge for band only 2-5 p.m. (tickets at door only). SOL has donated over $10,000 to veterans and local charities (Venice Special Olympics; John Hopkins Children Hospital); proceeds help continue our support of these important programs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.