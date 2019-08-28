Labor Day dinner dance with Bandana set

COURTESY PHOTO

Join the Son’s of the American Legion (SOL), 1770 E. Venice Ave., for annual Labor Day BBQ party with Bandana 1-4 p.m., Monday dinner, dancing. Tickets: $15 which includes BBQ chicken dinner/dancing (tickets at American Legion office and bar for dinner/dance); $6 cover charge for band only 2-5 p.m. (tickets at door only). SOL has donated over $10,000 to veterans and local charities (Venice Special Olympics; John Hopkins Children Hospital); proceeds help continue our support of these important programs.

 COURTESY PHOTO
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments