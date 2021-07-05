Nothing says love quite like cooking a homemade lasagna for a neighbor.
Sarasota resident Merle Bellot has been cooking for her neighborhood since she joined Lasagna Love in May.
Lasagna Love, a national volunteer-run movement, started in Rhiannon Menn’s kitchen at her home in Hawaii during the pandemic.
With a few extra groceries, she and her daughter cooked and delivered a few lasagna dishes to neighbors that needed it.
When she created Lasagna Love, she didn’t know that with the help of volunteers, 80,000 lasagnas would be delivered to families after one year.
Volunteer cooks can make meals for local families on their own time. Through Lasagna Love’s system, cooks are matched with nearby recipients, and deliver food made from their own special recipes.
Bellot is one of 25,000 cooks to volunteer their time and ingredients.
“This program is actually helping to heal my heart,” she said.
She has always loved cooking for others, but this year, she found that hard to stand by.
“Frankly, with all the animosity of the past year, I found myself not feeling very loving in general,” she said. “I was withdrawn and saddened by how people were treating each other.”
When she started to give back, she reached a turning point.
“I’m loving people again through this simple act of kindness,” said Bellot.
As the regional leader for Sarasota, Manatee, Hardee, DeSoto and Highlands counties, she now knows what it means to give to those who need it.
And just because the program is based on lasagna does not mean that’s all cooks can deliver.
“Many cooks also offer a couple of other options based on what they personally like to cook. There is no one standard recipe we all use,” she said. “Each lasagna is as unique as the person making it.”
For more information or to join the movement, visit lasagnalove.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.