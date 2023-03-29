Teen uses a new launchpad at Selby Library

A teenager tries out one of the new Launchpads now available at all Sarasota County Libraries.

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY LIBRARY FOUNDATION

Digital Launchpad tablets are now available at all 10 Sarasota County Public Libraries, thanks to grants to the Library Foundation for Sarasota County from the Bladel Charitable Trust and the Koski Family Foundation.

Pre-loaded with educational and entertainment content for children, teens and adults, Launchpads are mobile learning devices that circulate like books. Requiring no internet access, their curated collection of apps, videos and games helps to reduce the digital divide, bringing technology to the nearly 50,000 Sarasota County households without high-speed internet.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments