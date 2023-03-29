Digital Launchpad tablets are now available at all 10 Sarasota County Public Libraries, thanks to grants to the Library Foundation for Sarasota County from the Bladel Charitable Trust and the Koski Family Foundation.
Pre-loaded with educational and entertainment content for children, teens and adults, Launchpads are mobile learning devices that circulate like books. Requiring no internet access, their curated collection of apps, videos and games helps to reduce the digital divide, bringing technology to the nearly 50,000 Sarasota County households without high-speed internet.
“We’re so grateful to the Bladel Charitable Trust and the Koski Family Foundation for helping our libraries to provide access to technology and digital learning for everyone in Sarasota County,” said Alisa Mitchell, executive director of the Library Foundation for Sarasota County.
Launchpads are safe, ad-free and portable. With 100 Launchpads in circulation, as many as 1,700 children and families are expected to benefit each year from this new technology.
“Launchpads are a terrific conduit for bridging the digital divide. They are perfect for a broad audience – children, families, and even English language learners – seeking to sharpen their skills in an accessible manner,” said Renee Di Pilato, Director of Sarasota Libraries and Historical Resources.
Since its founding in 2011, the nonprofit Library Foundation for Sarasota County has raised more than $8 million in private funds for the benefit of Sarasota County public libraries.
To learn more about the Library Foundation for Sarasota County and how you can support its mission, visit SarasotaLibraryFoundation.org or call 941-404-3139.
