VENICE — Laurel Civic Center is seeking volunteers that can help through the pandemic.
“Empowering Youth Programs have been working hard to keep volunteers and students connected using the latest technology,” it said in a news release. “The process has benefited both sides. COVID-19 has given our students and adult volunteers a whole new perspective on human connection and the value of face-to-face interactions.”
The organization has used Zoom and other ways to keep connected to its students.
“We offer our volunteers the opportunity to connect with our students who have been mourning the loss of social interaction and suffering from anxiety as much as our adults,” it said. “Getting the much-needed tutorial assistance is even more important than during the pre-pandemic days. Both students and parents appreciate the help.”
It said it needs on-site and online volunteers to help students in all grades.
“For those volunteers comfortable working with students in person, please know that we have adopted all recommended CDC guidelines, including social distancing and mandatory mask use,” it said.
“Should you prefer, you can volunteer remotely. Once a volunteer reports in on Zoom, Laurel Civic staff pairs a student with a volunteer,” it said. “The volunteers and students are then placed into a breakout room to work individually or in groups to complete the students assignments.”
It is seeking “people with passion, expertise, and resources to help make a difference.”
“COVID-19 has created extraordinary challenges and changes in our lives,” the news release said. “But the programs we were doing before the pandemic are more important than ever. Volunteers are the life blood of Laurel Civic and we can not work with over 500 youth each year without them.”
Anyone interested can call John Jefferson at 941-483-3338.
