Laurel Civic will be giving away turkeys and meals from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20 at its 509 Collins Road, Nokomis, location.

NOKOMIS — The Laurel Civic Association will be giving away free turkey and sides from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday.

“Each meal kit includes 10-14 pound frozen turkey and pre-bagged sides — dried mashed potatoes, gravy, stuffing, green beans and cranberry sauce,” it said.

It noted that quantities will be limited in the first-come, first-served event. Distribution will be done through a drive-thru at 509 Collins Road, Nokomis.

It will offer one meal kit per family.

