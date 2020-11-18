NOKOMIS — The Laurel Civic Association will be giving away free turkey and sides from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday.
“Each meal kit includes 10-14 pound frozen turkey and pre-bagged sides — dried mashed potatoes, gravy, stuffing, green beans and cranberry sauce,” it said.
It noted that quantities will be limited in the first-come, first-served event. Distribution will be done through a drive-thru at 509 Collins Road, Nokomis.
It will offer one meal kit per family.
