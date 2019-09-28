VENICE — The Senior Crime Prevention Academy will present “How to Avoid Being a Victim of Crime” from 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17 at the Senior Friendship Center, 2350 Scenic Drive.
The presentations, open to the public, includes talks from Sarasota County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Kathy Duff, Andrew Van Sickle from the State Attorney’s Office, and Wendie O’Neil, branch manager of Regions Bank.
Attendees will be educated about how to recognize a scam and how to prevent having someone take advantage of them, according to authorities.
Refreshments will be served, donated by Home Instead Senior Care, the event sponsor. There is no charge to attend but donations at the door will be appreciated.
Senior Friendship Centers is a local nonprofit that provides many valuable services in the community such as a variety of classes and games, live music and dancing Monday through Friday afternoons, parties, daily lunches, medical and dental clinics for low income seniors, caregiving services and more.
