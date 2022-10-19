Learn how to make fairy houses STAFF REPORT Oct 19, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Sherie Zahn will teach the fine art of fairy house construction with natural materials at the Venice Art Center. Sherie Zahn displays her latest fairy house. Learn more in classes at Venice Art Center PHOTO PROVIDED BY VEE GARRY-CHIULLI Classes will run from 1 to 3 p.m. on Tuesdays from Oct. 25 to Nov. 22.Visit VeniceArtCenter.com or call 941-485-7136 to register.Venice Art Center is at 390 S. Nokomis Ave., Venice. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trending Now Pro tip: Get water damage dried out fast Sun Fiesta is still a go, Oct. 14-16 Chalk Festival moving from Venice to Sarasota for October event Legacy Park is imagination realized Sun Fiesta is still a go Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Pro tip: Get water damage dried out fast Sun Fiesta is still a go, Oct. 14-16 Chalk Festival moving from Venice to Sarasota for October event Legacy Park is imagination realized Sun Fiesta is still a go Trending Now Pro tip: Get water damage dried out fast Sun Fiesta is still a go, Oct. 14-16 Chalk Festival moving from Venice to Sarasota for October event Legacy Park is imagination realized Sun Fiesta is still a go Newsletter Sign Up Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Public Notices Local public notices delivered daily to your email account. Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Manage Lists
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.