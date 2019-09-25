A new stop station is being built on the Legacy Trail in a grassy area just north of the historic train trestle adjacent to Oscar Scherer State Park.
The South Creek Stop Station and Learning Area will include educational information about the rail corridor and the Legacy Trail, seating, Florida native plants, a bike rack and other features.
The stop station is being funded by a grant from the Jelks Family Foundation and donations from the Friends of The Legacy Trail and an in-kind donation from David W. Johnston Associates, Landscape Architects. Work on the station began Monday, Sept. 23, and continue for about 30 days.
