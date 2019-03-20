Jackie LeClair, dubbed The Children's Clown by Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey Circus, died Sunday at the nursing facility at Bay Village, Sarasota.
He was 91.
"He was a really great guy and had a wonderful memory of circus folks until recently," Venice Area Historical Society past president Betty Intagliata said. "I'm so glad that the Venice Area Historical Society has the video oral history of him done at Venice Middle School in school year 2006-2007, along with the other circus greats from our area connected with Ringling Brother & Barnum & Bailey circus.
LeClair entered the Bay Village facility about three weeks ago. He would have been 92 in May.
Born in 1928, he joined his parents in the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus when he was 1. He soon became a salaried performer in partnership with his father, who also was a clown. At 18, he became an aerialist with the circus.
When the Academy Award-winning film "The Greatest Show on Earth" was being filmed in Sarasota, he was the stunt double for Cornell Wilde, whose character was injured during a fall while performing without a net.
So that he would not be injured while performing the stunt, a huge hole was made where the fall was to occur and then filled with water and covered to look like the circus tent floor.
The longtime clown performed for several other circuses and some automobile thrill shows before returning to the Ringling show in the 1960s after it had moved its winter quarters to Venice.
During the 1960s, he was the producing clown for a Ringling unit that toured Argentina and Brazil. He also spent more than two years touring the U.S. as the Ringling shows' "Ambassador of Goodwill."
In 1963, he was one of five clowns to perform with the first American circus to appear in the Soviet Union and then toured Europe with the Ringling show's European unit.
As retirement age approached, he joined Circus Sarasota as its "Ambassador of Mirth" and worked with former Ringling clowns Chuck Sidlow and Karen Bell to entertain the elderly and others throughout the area.
LeClair was inducted into the International Clown Hall of Fame in 1994 and into the Circus Ring of Fame at St. Armands Circle in January 2002. He considered that award as his highest honor.
In 2009, he was awarded a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Sedona International Film Festival.
LeClair's funeral will be at 4:30 p.m. Sunday, March 24, at First Bretheren Church, 150 N. Shade Ave., Sarasota. Following the service, those attending the funeral are invited to have light refreshments at Showfolks of Sarasota, 5205 Lockwood Ridge Road North.
Donations in LeClair's memory may be made to Showfolks of Sarasota.
