Lemon Bay Playhouse will hold open auditions for two upcoming play productions at 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 24 and Monday, Feb. 25, at the Playhouse, 96 W. Dearborn St., Englewood.
The plays are “Old Love” by Norm Foster and “’Til Beth Do Us Part” by Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope, and Jamie Wooton. Check in at the Playhouse for the auditions. The audition for the show you choose will be held in the Playhouse or in the Annex.
Jack Rabito will direct “Old Love,” which runs from April 24 through May 12. It calls for a cast of four female and three male actors.
According to “The Hub”: “The story spans three decades and half a dozen meetings between Bud, a salesman, and Molly, his boss’s wife. One of them is smitten from the very first meeting – the other, let’s just say – less so. The story is straightforward, easy to follow and funny, often very funny.
“Canada’s pre-eminent comic playwright, Norm Foster, has written a clever and witty dialogue celebrating the pursuit of love, the kind of love that ‘makes you breathe just a little bit faster.’ Charmingly written … Foster’s use of one-liner’s serve the script well and has the audience smiling, chuckling and laughing throughout the entire play.”
“’Til Beth Do Us Part” will be directed by Ron Bupp and runs from June 5 through June 23. It calls for a cast of four female and two male actors.
In this side-splitting comic romp about marriage, career-driven Suzannah Hayden needs a lot more help on the home front than she’s getting from her husband, Gibby – a washed-up weatherman who no longer makes his marriage a priority but pretty soon he’ll wish it had been. In comes Beth, Suzannah’s sprightly Southern assistant, and just in time for Suzannah’s boss Celia Carmichael to fly in for an impromptu business meeting.
Whether you’re married, single, rethinking your divorce or currently being controlled by someone up to no good, you’re sure to enjoy this family friendly, laugh-out-loud comedy.
For more details about the auditions, visit: LemonBayPlayhouse.com or contact the box office.
Scripts and sides are available for perusal on our website (sides only) or at the box office between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. weekdays. To confirm the scripts and sides are available and for more information, call the box office at 941-475-6756.
