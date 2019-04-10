Everyone had such a great time spending an evening with Rockin’ Pianos in February that by popular demand we are doing it again!
On Saturday, April 13, 7-9 p.m., (dinner 5-6:30 p.m.) fasten your seat belts for a great night of entertainment and fun at the American Legion, Post NoVel 179, 1770 E. Venice Ave.
This non-stop music extravaganza is guaranteed to provide a good time for all. Last time, the crowd demanded more, passed the hat and raised enough for the group to play an extra hour. Who knows what will happen this time.
Tickets are $15 and you can make it an evening by coming early for dinner before the rockin’ begins. The American Legion serves great food at very reasonable prices. For tickets call ITN SunCoast at 941-364-7530 or visit: itnsuncoast.org.
This is a fundraiser for ITN SunCoast, a local nonprofit that provides rides to seniors 60+ and adults of any age with a disability so they can continue to do what they need and want to do when driving themselves is either not safe or practical. Funds raised will be earmarked for our Road Scholar Program that provides rides at reduced rates to individuals on limited incomes.
