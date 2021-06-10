VENICE — The William H. Jervey Venice Public Library Bookstore has a new addition to its editions.
It is offering collectible books, rare and unique, among its offerings, it said.
“For example, the Library Bookstore section includes a few first editions, first printings and a book inscribed by the author and presented to Walter Farley,” it said.
“In addition, the collection includes all 10 volumes of ‘Journeys Through Bookland’ by Charles H. Sylvester, which is in excellent condition. Published in 1922, this set was considered a new and original plan for reading applied to the world’s best literature for children.”
The collectibles are individually priced at the bookstore.
The bookstore is open from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday at the library at 300 Nokomis Ave. S., Venice. The bookstore is sponsored by Friends of the Venice Public Library.
