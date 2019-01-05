Second-year students in the Asolo Conservatory of Actor Training acquit themselves quite well in “Ghosts,’” an Henrik Ibsen classic directed by Andrei Malaev-Babel in the Cook Theatre.
With its complicated characters and themes such as incest, infidelity, alcoholism, religious taboos and more, “Ghosts” gives its five student actors an excellent workout in the art of portraying characters that are more complicated than most — to say the least.
Set in Norway in the late 19th century, “Ghosts” is the story of Mrs. Helene Alving (Carla Corvo), a widow trying to protect her son Osvald Alving (Marc Bitler) from possibly taking on his father’s flaws by sending him away to school. At the same time she seems to be trying to maintain her own reputation by founding an orphanage on her property, with the aid of the local clergyman, Pastor Manders (Jonathan Grunert).
Mrs. Alving has taken in a young lady by the name of Regina Engstrand (Alex Pellietier) as a servant but also ostensibly to help her learn things that will enable her to move up in the world. Adding other complications is the character of Jakob Engstrand (Joe Ferrarelli), a carpenter by trade who claims to be the father of Regina, although one hopes that is not the case given his penchant for drinking, dreaming and failure at whatever he attempts. His dreams seem far beyond his abilities.
As if these characters are not complicated enough, there is the ghost of the late Captain Alving, (the late Court Chamberlain) who seems to have been a womanizer, drunkard and some variation on manic-depressive. The local Pastor Manders is an equally complicated character. While he seems to be assisting the good widow in setting up her orphanage, it is too soon obvious that he may not have the business acumen needed to insure her financial investment. As if that were not enough, he too may have some of the flaws of the late Capt. Alving.
You can’t tell the players without the program, and for some in the audience, even that may not be enough. It is an Ibsen play after all. If one does not figure out every little nuance it matters not. There are more than enough to go around and to test one’s mental acuity.
The work provides a good test for all the actors as it would be quite possible to overact any one of all these complicated characters. While there are some places where this is on the verge of occurring, for the most part, the actors keep their characters within the edgy confines of their individual convoluted personalities, even as Ibsen manages to juggle these various balls in the air for two acts.
First-year conservatory students act as stage manager, sun lights and sound, assist with costumes, work in the box office and even as house manager.
Considered one of the top 10 graduate programs for theater students in the U.S. the three-year program at the Asolo Conservatory leads to an M.F.A. and the strong probability that its graduates will always be employed in their chosen field because of the diversity of their training.
Performances continue through Jan. 20 in the Cook Theatre, within the Florida State University Center for the Performing Arts, 5555 North Tamiami Trail, Sarasota.
Next up will be “Reckless” by Craig Lucas, Feb. 20-March 10 and “As You Like It,” by William Shakespeare. “As You Like It” will be performed at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens April 10-27.
For tickets, call the box office at 941-351-8000 or the box office within the FSU Center. Phone reservations close one hour before all productions, or visit:
