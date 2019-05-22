With a Greek chorus of three young ladies with a Motown sound and great footwork plus a strange love story, "Little Shop of Horrors" delighted the opening night audience Friday at the Broadway Palm Theatre in Fort Myers.
The set, designed by Evan Adamson included a turntable that enabled the scene to change from within the Little Shop - a flower shop on skid row, to other sites.
Costumes by John White included a plethora of sequins of virtually every color on the three ladies of the Greek chorus - Cantrella Cnady (Crystal), Victortia Morri (Chiffon) and Tempestt Perri (Ronnette). Between their fabulous voices and footwork by the show's director/choreographer Ann Marie McClary, these three were one of many delights in this macabre musical.
At Friday's performance understudy Ritchie Dupkin portrayed Seymour, the nerdy young man who works in the Skid Row Flower Shop where he becomes passionate about the care and feeding of a plant. He named the strange plant Audrey Ii after the girl of his dreams played by Erica Clare. Audrey is dating a biker dentist with a mean streak played by Victor Legarreta who portrays several other off the wall characters that add still more zaniess to the musical mayhem.
Rob Summers portrays Mr. Mushnik, the proprietor of the Little Shop that in danger of closing until "Audrey II" becomes a news item. Justin Merrill Boyd in the voice of Audrey II which is brought to life by puppeteer Jayar Garcia with the assistance of Ritchie Dupkin. I have seen this show several times in several different venues but these actors and pupeteers served to make Audrey II deliciously macabre.
Five other characters portray bums, winos and a patient. An orchestra led by Loren Strickland who also plays keyboard adds all the other notes needed to make a splendid musical which has delighted audiences for more than 30 years.
"Somewhere That's Green," "Mushnik and Son," "Suddenly Seymour" and "Suppertime" are just some of the musical highlights.
For tickets, which include lunch or dinner, depending on performance time, call the box office at 239-278-4422 or visit: broadwaypalm.com.
Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre and the Off Broadway Palm are at 1380 Colonial Blvd., Fort Myers. Use Exit 136 from Interstate 75. For information call 239278-4422.
kcool@venicegondolier.com
