VENICE — Local artists will be featured at the Sarasota Memorial Hospital-Venice campus.

The Venice Art Center did a call to artists and several artists, such as Diane Chencharick and Bill Farnsworth, were chosen for the project.

The hospital hired The Ambiance Group, based out of Nashville, Tennessee and Sacramento, California, to handle the artwork that will be displayed.

The group specializes in providing art for hospitals, senior living and corporate environments.

The artwork was picked up on Thursday and will be transported to the group’s Nashville office where they will put secure framing around the art specifically for hospitals.

