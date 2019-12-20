VENICE — Haley Sprague, 15, a sophomore at Venice High School, will play bass in a concert conducted by famed violinist Iztak Perlman at 7 p.m. on Dec. 28 in Sarasota.
“This was my first experience with a really good sounding orchestra where everyone was prepared when we showed up for rehearsal,” Haley said.
Sprague is one of 45 violin, viola, cello and bass players, ages 10-18 from 15 counties across Florida.
Selected from the entire state by audition, Super Strings musicians are part of the famed Perlman Music Program’s winter residency each year in December.
Sprague was accepted when she was in the eighth grade at Venice Middle School. Super Strings has existed for seven years. Once accepted, Super Strings students can remain in the program through high school. Two former members have advanced to the rigorous Winter Residency Program in Sarasota.
The Winter Residency is an offshoot of the Shelter Island Perlman Music Program which was conceived by Toby Perlman, the wife of world-famous violinist Itzhak Perlman, in 1994.
Its world-class faculty, led by the famed violinist, offers young string players with talent the chance to further develop their talent in a community of like-minded talented musicians.
PMP students are carefully selected from applicants from all over the world. In addition to the Sarasota residency, PMP has taken students to Israel since 1999, its first international program.
PMP also has performed in Shanghai and in Stowe, Vermont.
Super Strings offers a similar opportunity, although on a smaller more introductory scale, to younger musicians such as Sprague who show exceptional talent and interest in furthering their careers.
Haley’s mother, Cindi, drives her to all the various rehearsals and classes involved in the development of her potential career.
In addition to high school and her participation in local music groups, Haley went to the 2019 Eastern Music Festival in Greensboro, North Carolina last summer.
According to information on the festivals’ website, more than 120 professional musicians are employed by that festival which was attended by more than 21,000 fans of classical music in August.
PMP Super Strings members are expected to learn the music on their own and then come together for a workshop in late fall. The next time they meet will be for their Dec. 28 rehearsal/concert with Perlman and musicians from the winter residency program.
Tickets are $10 and can be ordered online. It will be in the performance tent at USF Sarasota-Manatee, 8350 North Tamiami Trail, Sarasota 34243.
To learn about other winter residency events and how to acquire tickets to some 20 different programs visit perlmanmusicprogramsuncoast.org/pmp-sarasota-winter-residency-tickets/
Sprague is considering a career in music. She began playing bass at 12. The bass player also plays with the Sarasota Youth Philharmonic, the North Port Symphony. Venice Symphony’s Youth Orchestra and the Venice High School Chamber Orchestra.
She auditioned for the program and was accepted while in the eighth grade at Venice Middle School.
“It opened up to me what it (being part of a professional orchestra) could be,” she said. “It is quite competitive. Once you have been accepted into the program you stay in.”
The young musicians will perform the first movement of Felix Mendelssohn’s “String Sinfonia No. 2 in D Major,” side-by-side with elite musicians in this year’s Perlman Music Program Sarasota Winter Residency.
“Mendelsohn is challenging for the Super Strings performers,” Sprague said.
This elite group of 45 secondary school string performers range in age from 10 to 18.
Sprague’s road to becoming part of this group began with her choice of instrument.
“I wanted something big,” she said. “My first private teacher was Chris Riley, who plays bass with Venice Symphony.”
Riley has a master’s degree in double bass performance from the University of South Florida.
She now studies with John Miller, the principle bass player with Sarasota Orchestra.
“I like private lessons,” she said. “I get a lot more out of it.”
She also has worked with Ken Bowerfind, former Pine View music instructor and director of the Venice Symphony and cellist, Ann Alton.
“She talks about how to play stylistically which is applicable across all instruments,” Sprague said. “She leaves it up to us to do it.”
Students in the Perlman Music Program are selected by audition from all over the world.
Scholarships are provided for those who need such help. According to Amy Kagan, who is associated with the winter residency two Super Strings participants have gone on to be selected for parent program.
The winter residency begins today, Dec. 21 and concludes Jan. 4. A popular offshoot of the unique program is the list of more than 20 free musical events featuring these gifted international string students. Most events are held on the campus of the University of South Florida Sarasota-Manatee, 8350 North Tamiami Trail, Sarasota 34243, just west of the Sarasota-Bradenton Airport.
For a complete schedule and tickets, visit perlmansuncoast.org. Many events are free although there is a fee to attend the major concerts.
Students in the elite program can be as young as 12, They play violin, viola, cello, bass and piano. The faculty, led by Itzhak Perlman, comprises some of the most gifted musical talents of this era and “offers an artistic and personal experience that changes students’ lives forever.”
During their two-week residency, the program takes over the college’s Sarasota campus for intensive training. The public is welcome at more than 20 of the training sessions on a space-available basis. These include orchestra and chorus rehearsals, master classes, works-in-process recitals and other special ticketed events.
While Perlman conducts the primary rehearsals and concerts, an extensive faculty works in various capacities with the students in the winter residency. Patrick Romano is the residency chorus master.
Residency students participate in master classes which are generally open to the public but also take private lesson and have closed studio classes.
In addition to the ticketed Super Strings event on Dec. 28, there will be a chamber music student recital at 7 p.m. Jan. 2 at Church of the Palms,3224 Bee Ridge Road, Sarasota. Tickets are $10.
The winter residency Celebration Concert will be at 5 p.m. in the Sarasota Opera House, 61 N. Pineapple Ave., Sarasota, 34236 on Jan. 4. Perlman will conduct the PMP String Orchestra and Romano will lead the PMP chorus.
Tickets to the event at the Opera House are $40, $60 and $80 per person with a discount to groups of 10 or more.
Free events will be in the performance tent but tickets are required and may incur a $7.50 fee. Seating is not reserved.
