SARASOTA — The Downtown Sarasota Alliance is hosting the Lombardi Trophy on Thursday in Sarasota.
It will be at the Shamrock Pub from 4-7 p.m. April 22 to celebrate the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
“Attendees will have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see the Vince Lombardi Championship Trophy up close,” Downtown Sarasota Alliance said in a news release. “The group encouraged DSA members and venue patrons to experience the glorious trophy up close between 6-7 p.m.”
Signups for DSA memberships will be available online and at the event.
“Downtown Sarasota is fortunate to have leadership such as Mayor Brody, Vice Mayor Arroyo and City Manager Marlon Brown who are terrific partners of downtown businesses and residents. DSA is proud to host the Buccaneers organization and looks forward to continuing the relationship on our way to a second championship,” DSA Board Chair Shay Atluru said.
The event will also include food, beverages and live music, it said.
“The event is part of the Downtown Sarasota Alliance’s Spring Happy Hour Series, bringing excitement to and promoting Downtown Sarasota,” it said. “There will be great people to network with...Do not miss this opportunity to cheer on our local team and be part of this great story.”
The Shamrock Pub is at 2257 Ringling Blvd., Sarasota.
Downtown Sarasota Allianceis a non-profit “with a mission to provide a forum and build community amongst the stakeholders of Sarasota’s Downtown Districts and a vision to promote a vibrant and thriving Downtown Sarasota community.”
For more information, visit it online at www.dsasarasota.com.
