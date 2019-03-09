A special and unique event coming to the center on March 13, 6-8 p.m., will be a “Mark Twain Interactive Experience” with Alan Kitty. Kitty is the top Mark Twain expert in the U.S. and has 40 years of experience doing public and private performances off-Broadway and on tour.
This show is sure to delight and entertain everyone. The cost is $20 per person. Refreshments will be served with wine and beer sold at $3 each. This event is sponsored by Sunset Lake Rehab.
Reservations and advance payment are required and can be handled via cash, check or credit card by calling 941-584-0052.
On March 15, 1-3 p.m., the center will hold its annual St. Patrick’s Day party with entertainment by the Curry Creek Cloggers and music by the Let’s Do It Band. The cost is $5, payable at the door. Again, refreshments will be served, and wine and green beer will be available for $3 each.
This event will be sponsored by Banyan Residences and A Better Solution.
The Venice Friendship Center is a fun place to go for a large variety of classes, games and parties. The Friendship Centers is a private 501©(3) organization that offers many services to local seniors age 50 or older. The center is located at 2350 Scenic Drive in Venice and is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m.–4:30 p.m. For more information, stop by the center for a tour and learn about this unique and wonderful place. Call 941-584-0052 or visit: friendshipcenters.org.
