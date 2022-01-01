Welcoming news in the Jan. 3rd, 1947 edition of the Venice Gondolier was that a special train carrying 260 cadets of the Kentucky Military Institute was scheduled to arrive the following afternoon at 4 p.m.
Col. C.B. Richmond, president of the school, said regular classes for the three-month winter term would get underway the following Tuesday. He also informed the Gondolier that the first full-dress parade of the season would be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 19th on the school’s parade ground (Centennial Park today).
An airplane flying too low over the water of Venice Bay (Roberts Bay today) last Saturday struck the mast of a schooner and damaged the plane seriously. The pilot, however, was able to avoid injury to himself and his female passenger by nursing the crippled plane back to a safe landing at the Albee Field municipal airport.
The plane had been rented by Bill Tyrene from J&J Aircraft.
At the City Council’s first meeting of the year, newest member Finn Casperson urged his fellow members to consider redrafting the city’s whole zoning set-up. “At present, our zoning ordinance is a patchwork affair, certainly not geared to 1947 needs of the city.”
As examples, Casperson pointed out that the Edgewood section had no zoning restrictions at all, allowing “anything and everything to be built there.” And in another section of town, where apartment buildings had already been constructed, the area was zoned only for one- and two-bedroom residences.
