For the fifth show of its 32nd season, Lemon Bay Playhouse, 96 W. Dearborn St., Englewood, will present “Looking” as its theatrical production to entertain the community.
The play was written by Norm Foster and will be directed by Jennie Elliott. Performances will run from Wednesday, March 6 through Sunday, March 31.
From one of Canada’s most popular playwrights comes this hilarious comedy. Val is an O.R. nurse, Andy is in the storage business, Nina is a police officer, and Matt is the host of a morning radio show. They are middle-aged, single, and looking.
Val agrees to meet Andy after answering his personal ad in the newspaper, and Nina and Matt are coaxed into joining their friends for support. What follows is hilarious, touching, and so very true to life.
Information and tickets are available by visiting or calling the box office at 941-475-6756 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. weekdays and one hour prior to curtain time or online at: lemonbayplayhouse.com.
Reserved seat tickets are $20 each. Student tickets are available at $14 each, with proper ID. Group sales tickets are available at a reduced cost.
For information about group sales only, call the Business Manager at 941-474-9610.
