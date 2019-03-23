Florida celebrates Manatee Appreciation Day on March 27 and the South Florida Museum (SFM) is planning some special activities on Wednesday and Saturday, March 27-30, to celebrate these gentle, lovable creatures.
All activities are included in the cost of admission.
On Wednesday, March 27, there will be special presentations, guest appearances from SFM’s manatee mascot and more. Here’s the Wednesday lineup:
- 11 a.m., 12:45 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. — members of the manatee care team will host presentations at the Rehabilitation Habitat.
- 11:30-11:50 a.m. and 1:30-1:50 p.m. — have your picture taken with the manatee mascot in the museum boardroom.
- 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. — get a view of what a manatee sees during an interactive game in the courtyard.
- 12:30 p.m. — there will be a special staged “manatee release” to show guests how manatees are returned to the wild after they’ve received care in the Stage 2 Rehabilitation Habitat. (A plush manatee will be used, of course.)
Then, on Saturday, March 30, a special trash clean-up of the Riverwalk/Green Bridge is planned, along with a number of other special activities in the museum:
- 8:30-10 a.m. Green Bridge/Riverwalk trash cleanup; register online now at: signupgenius.com.
- 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. — special activities in the courtyard, including a staged “manatee release”; viewing what a manatee sees during an interactive game; supplies for a make-at-home manatee paper bag puppet; face painting; manatee and mermaid character photo-ops in the museum boardroom.
- 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. — manatee care team members host presentations at the Rehabilitation Habitat.
South Florida Museum has been doing manatee rehabilitation since 1998 and was a founding partner of the Manatee Rescue and Rehabilitation Partnership, a cooperative group of nonprofit, private, state and federal organizations that participate in manatee population management or manatee rescue and rehabilitation.
South Florida Museum is at 201 10th St. W., Bradenton.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.