The 25th annual Sarasota Film Festival may be over for 2023 but the memories linger on as well as anticipation for the 26th festival next year.
One of the special aspects of the festival is the opportunity to see documentary films that may never make it to the larger screens.
“Judy Blume Forever” is a documentary movie about an author who divides and connects in big ways.
The audience at the film festival viewing was made up mostly of devoted Blume fans, many of whom swore that the author helped them “make sense” of the world during their tween (10-13) years.
So how does this writer divide?
Her third book,”Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret,” published in 1980, was the first of her books to be banned, as it described a young girl’s feelings about everything from breast size to menstrual cycles to mixed marriage.
At one point in her 50-year career, Blume was the second most banned author in the country.
The larger theme of the film was how Blume connects. She received thousands of letters each month from readers during the ‘80s, and replied with long and thoughtful letters to hundreds of them.
The film offers a vignette of a reader whose parents could not attend her high school graduation. When she shared that with Blume in her sixth letter in as many years, the author and her husband attended.
Is Blume still connecting?
Jenna Bush Hager is such a fan of her work that she is bringing an adaptation of one of her books, “Summer Sisters,” to TV this year.
“Like any woman of my age, I have been wildly obsessed with her because she told me the truth before others did,” Hager said recently.
“Judy Blume Forever” will stream on Amazon this spring.
