The Loveland Center/Venice Theatre Collaboration brings the show “Planting Seeds” to the theater’s main stage for four performances Thursday, May 30 through Sunday, June 2. The Thursday — Saturday shows are at 7:30 p.m.; Sunday’s show is at 2 p.m. Tickets are $22, available at the box office, 140 W. Tampa Ave., phone 941-488-1115, or online at venicestage.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.