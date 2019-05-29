The Loveland Center/Venice Theatre Collaboration brings the show “Planting Seeds” to the theater’s main stage for four performances Thursday, May 30 through Sunday, June 2. The Thursday — Saturday shows are at 7:30 p.m.; Sunday’s show is at 2 p.m. Tickets are $22, available at the box office, 140 W. Tampa Ave., phone 941-488-1115, or online at venicestage.com.