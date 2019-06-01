The Loveland Center/Venice Theatre Collaboration continues the show, “Planting Seeds,” on the theater’s MainStage Saturday, June 1, 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, June 2, at 2 p.m.
Tickets are $22, available at the box office, 140 W. Tampa Ave., phone 941-488-1115, or online at venicestage.com. Beginning June 1 the box office closes at 3 p.m. for summer hours. Tickets are also available one hour prior to showtime.
In the show, a group of friends from New York City take a trip to Okoboji, Iowa and discover a farm-like retreat where “working out” means hiking, walking and kayaking. Food is grown from gardens and caught in the lake. Facials are just good old mud treatments.
This is the scenario of the Loveland Players’ 24th annual show at Venice Theatre, when Loveland Center actors present the original musical, “Planting Seeds.” The production is generously sponsored by Pinkerton, Harkins and Mehserle Private Wealth.
In the original script, written by Director Rebecca Holahan, the NYC friends share with the Okoboji staff how they help take care of their city and themselves. Friendships are seeded and the common denominator between the city and farm dwellers is caring for their communities, large and small.
The characters include Mother Nature, Father Time, Mr. Mote, Crow, Cow, Rooster, Frogs, Fish, Flowers, Trees, Swans, and Chickens. They sing songs, such as “Planting Seeds,” “All the Good,” and “The Time of my Life.”
Holahan says, “The Loveland Players put on the best show in town. Don’t miss this year’s trip to a nice quiet place in Iowa. And by the way, Okoboji is a real town in my home state!”
The cast of Planting Seeds includes about 30 Loveland Center actors, 15 community actors with disabilities and 25 stage production volunteers.
The Loveland Center/Venice Theatre Collaboration has been going strong for 24 years and is structured to bring adults with intellectual/developmental disabilities into the theater community with theater classes and annual performances.
For more information or to tour Venice Theatre, 140 W. Tampa Ave., call Cara Herman at 941-484-4033 x251, email caraherman@venicetheatre.net.
For more information about Loveland Center, 157 South Havana Road, Venice, call 941-493-0016 or go to: lovelandcenter.org.
