Loveland Center students did it again – pulled off a delightful play that brought laughter, whistles, applause and a standing ovation at the finale. “Planting Seeds” ran from May 30 through June 2 on Venice Theatre’s MainStage.
The play’s success is owed in large part to Rebecca Holahan, its writer and director, as well as to all who assisted, including Gina Cahill, assistant director; Linda Walker and Ken Arambasick, Loveland staff members, and, of course, those Loveland students who put their whole heart and soul into their art of performance.
In addition to the cast members, which included volunteers from Loveland Center as well as Venice Theatre, others who deserve credit include leaders that cross several categories: “Ray Goins, music; Lisa Willis-Richardson, special instruction; Jordan Williams, stage manager; Donna Buckalter, scenic; Jeannette Rybicki, costumes; Maggi Taylor, costumes; Dorian Boyd, sound; John Andzulis, lighting; and Yvonne Pinkerton, beloved founding director.
The production was generously sponsored by Pinkerton, Harkins and Mehserle Private Wealth, and William Mehserle welcomed the audience and introduced the play.
The cast of about 30 Loveland Center actors, 15 community actors with disabilities and 25 stage production volunteers took the audience on a journey to Okoboji, Iowa (an actual city).
The acting group was made up of urban dwellers from New York City – the opening scene showed several actors sitting around a NYC nightclub dressed to the “nines” in fine, sparkling attire – and rural townsfolk. Rural dwellers wore farming attire, and most of the country actors played the roles of nature – plants and animals, mother nature, and father time — and that’s where the fun began.
Oh, there were talking dancing cows and chickens and flowers – all in costume depicting their role, and one had to wonder how long the flowers, who wore bright colored flower headpieces, could keep waving their hands and arms in the breeze, but they did so for several minutes.
Some of the flowers and others came back as swans, and Maggi Taylor’s costumes were spot on for emulating the lovely birds as the cast wore black jerseys and leggings and a long white glove over one forearm. As they danced in pairs across the stage their gloved arms undulated giving the impression of swimming swans. It was truly wonderful.
The chickens (characters in chicken headpieces) did the chicken dance more than once, and a cow, (a Loveland actor wearing a cow mask and headgear), nodded at the audience on his way off stage and lifted his mask just so we could see who he was and was greeted back. He did a great job.
All the actors did a great job as they followed the story line bringing city folk and rural folk planting seeds of friendship and learning to live together in harmony with brotherly love (“What the World Needs Now) and forging a common goal of “doing good.”
The most delightful scene was when a couple danced (danced and choreographed by Lovelanders Kevin and Leslie) to “Time of My Life,” and all cast members danced heatedly to “Uptown Funk” (choreographed by Loveland student Candace). These dancers really got into the beat, and the audience pulsed it, too. This was followed by the cast’s final bows, for which they received that standing “O.”
This was the 24th annual collaboration of Venice Theatre and Loveland Center putting on a stage production.
For more information or to tour Venice Theatre, 140 W. Tampa Ave., call Cara Herman at 941-484-4033 x251, email caraherman@venicetheatre.net.
For more information about Loveland Center, 157 South Havana Road, Venice, call 941-493-0016 or go to: lovelandcenter.org.
