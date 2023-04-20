SARASOTA — Key Chorale welcomes back The Lubben Brothers, an acoustic folk group made up of triplet brothers Michael, Tom, and Joshua, to re-create and re-imagine the music of the folk-rock genre.
Their concert is set for April 22-23.
The Key Chorale Chamber Singers will explore the 30-year discography of the folk-rock group Crosby Stills & Nash, and other artists known for their intricate vocal harmonies and timeless melodies.
“Harmony is such a big part of what gives Crosby Stills & Nash its unique sound,” said Maestro Joseph Caulkins. “And harmony is what makes a choir so special, so, adding a full choir to their music really made sense.
"This show will have a sort of MTV Unplugged feel. When you hear these new customized charts, created especially for these concerts, you’ll hear a combination of finding a fresh take while staying true to the roots of their music.”
The groups will combine on several of their classics, including “Judy Blue Eyes,” “Marrakesh Express,” “Teach Your Children” and “Our House.” They will also perform “Seven Bridges Road” by the Eagles and a folk-inspired arrangement of Neil Young’s “Old Man” by the Wailin’ Jennys.
Triplets and high-energy acoustic musicians, The Lubben Brothers specialize in tight vocal harmonies and an eclectic blend of folk instruments involving banjo, mandolin, tin whistle, accordion, hammered dulcimer and fiddle.
Diving into classical music at a young age, their modern songwriting style merges folk roots with complex pop ideas. They will be joined by electric bass, electric guitar and drums.
The performances:
* Saturday, April 22, 4 p.m., Church of the Palms, 3224 Bee Ridge Rd, Sarasota, FL 34239
* Sunday, April 23, 5 p.m., St. Boniface Episcopal Church, 5615 Midnight Pass Rd, Sarasota, FL 34242
Tickets are $35-$45. For tickets, go to keychorale.org or call the box office at 941-552-8768.
