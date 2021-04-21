NSrunoff082220 (copy)

Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections Ron Turner holds up the final results of the North Port Commission District 2 recount in August. Turner will take part in a Zoom discussion with the League of Women Voters-Sarasota County on April 27.

SARASOTA — The League of Women’s Voters holds a Zoom presentation Tuesday, April 27 following its annually membership meeting.

The membership meeting takes place at 11 a.m. and “Trust in US Elections” starts at noon on Zoom.

“A sure to be thought-provoking presentation by Ron Turner, Sarasota Supervisor of Elections,” it said. “This presentation will follow our annual membership meeting. The same Zoom link works for both the annual meeting and Supervisor Turner’s presentation.”

Those interested can register for the Zoom events at https://bit.ly/3x9zKIo or at https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZMkcemhpjsqG9YMEqU9elDkSbIvdUKLYjCP.

For more information, email@lwvsrq.org or visit it online at www.lwvsrq.org

