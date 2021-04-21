SARASOTA — The League of Women’s Voters holds a Zoom presentation Tuesday, April 27 following its annually membership meeting.
The membership meeting takes place at 11 a.m. and “Trust in US Elections” starts at noon on Zoom.
“A sure to be thought-provoking presentation by Ron Turner, Sarasota Supervisor of Elections,” it said. “This presentation will follow our annual membership meeting. The same Zoom link works for both the annual meeting and Supervisor Turner’s presentation.”
Those interested can register for the Zoom events at https://bit.ly/3x9zKIo or at https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZMkcemhpjsqG9YMEqU9elDkSbIvdUKLYjCP.
For more information, email@lwvsrq.org or visit it online at www.lwvsrq.org
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.