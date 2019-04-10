This could be your last chance to make reservations for this year’s Community Video Archives honoree awards luncheon, hosted by Michael’s on East, Monday, April 29.
For the 13th year, the event is being chaired by Chris Pfahler of Venice. It is always a sell-out.
Community Video Archives is a living history of the area, captured on DVD which features 10- to 15-minute stories of the people who have made a difference one way or another in the development of Sarasota.
Since 1991, videos of present-day movers and shakers have been created and presented to Sarasota Library as well as online for use by present and future historians. Annette Scherman, the longtime hostess of “Community,” the TV Show, and Jan Wilhelm founded CVA. Scherman once again will attend the luncheon and participate in making the awards to this year’s honorees.
Like the early pioneers by the name of Higel and Blackburn and Roberts and Whitacre and Albee, city planner John Nolen, Chicago socialite Bertha Honore Palmer and other early settlers, the people honored by CVA have made an impact on the greater Sarasota area, including Venice and Nokomis to the south and Bradenton to the north.
They are mostly the second, third and fourth wave of people to come into the area. John Ringling set in motion the area’s artistic culture, which grew from the foundation of the John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art and the arrival of The Greatest Show on Earth, the old Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Baily Circus. Those who came later founded the Asolo Repertory Company, Sarasota Ballet and Sarasota Opera. The initial performances of each of those organizations occurred in what is today known as the Historic Asolo Theater, at The Ringling.
Any city is the product of the people who lived, worked and founded organizations over the years. While Sarasota also has one of the most famous beaches in the world on Siesta Key, the Bobbie Jones Golf Course, which now has 45 holes, and in neighboring Bradenton, the Nick Boliteri Tennis Academy, which was purchased and expanded by IMG (International Management Group) in 1991, the city has become the Cultural Coast of Florida, but also a mecca for some of the country’s best athletes.
Each year, Community Video Archives honors four individuals who have made significant contributions to our community. A professionally produced video biography is made (more than 170 to date), and these biographies are available at all Sarasota County libraries, the Jane B. Cook Library on the New College campus and at the Sarasota History Center. They are also available at the Library of Congress.
This year’s inductees were nominated because they, like the early settlers, have added their own zest to the area.
2019 inducteesInductees for 2019 are: Gayle Guynup, Julie Milton, Jon Thaxton and Dr. Larry Thompson.
Guynup is a native Floridian. After three years in Atlanta and NYC honing her magazine skills, she returned to Florida where she was general manager for Sarasota Magazine before becoming marketing director for the Klauber-family businesses. Guynup’s longest run has been with the Sarasota Herald Tribune. She was editor of its Style Magazine for 18 years and for the past eight years, social editor of the newspaper.
Milton, a former executive with a Fortune 500 company, where she reported directly to the chairman of the board, moved to Florida in 1990. In 2007, Milton became publisher and executive editor of Sarasota Scene: the longest running community magazine in the area. She and her husband also own Café L’Europe in Sarasota.
Jon Thaxton is a leading advocate for protecting Florida’s natural environment. In 2000, he was elected to the Sarasota County Commission and became a champion for environmental issues. He has been featured in National Geographic for his efforts.
These days Thaxton creates key strategies for the Gulf Coast Community Foundation for transforming our region’s nonprofit community and provides leadership on emerging issues.
Larry Thompson has been president of Ringling College of Art and Design since 1999. He is past president of the Association of Independent Colleges of Art and Design and currently serves on its executive board. He is a lawyer and educator who serves on the boards of many art and civic organizations. He has won many awards for being a visionary leader and educator.
The luncheon will take place on Monday, April 29, at Michael’s On East ballroom in Sarasota.
Scherman, with a team of dedicated volunteers has run the organization from the beginning while also continuing to host “Community,” which is now on YouTube. Two producers and professional videographers are the only paid associates of this project which thrives on donations and dedicated volunteers.
Scherman is known throughout the area for her enormous collection of hats as much as for her TV show and CVA. She said the hats began with one bad hair day, which is hard to imagine given her fashionable appearance right down to perfectly manicured nails.
Over the years, Scherman also has hosted fundraisers for a number of community organizations. Rarely does she miss a performance at the theater, opera house or other event for some worthy cause.
She has been associated with ABC and NBC affiliates and Comcast in this area and has conducted hundreds of interviews over the years. CVA is her passion. From its launching, Scherman has been adamant that her own biography not be part of the collection.
To illustrate the importance of the various honorees, consider Bob and the late Roberta Turoff of the old Golden Apple Dinner Theatre, which was the longest-running dinner theater in the U.S. The Turoffs added much to the professional theatrical community during the 40 years or so that the Apple existed.
The environment is as important as the arts in this area. Honorees in that field include Bill Mote, who endowed and inspired Mote Marine Laboratory; Dr. Mary Jelks and Dr. Allen Jelks and the late Dale Shields, who founded the old Pelican Man Bird Sanctuary.
In addition to the individual honorees, special productions have captured a “Living History of Sarasota,” “Sarasota’s African-American Community,” “The Circus History,” “The Scots in Our Community” and “The Theater in Our Community.”
Chris Pfahler has been luncheon chairman for 13 years. Married to Dr. Ken Pfahler, she serves on several boards and also is active with Sarasota Crew. She will introduce Scherman and those who will present the honorees for this year.
As each honoree is introduced, their video will be shown before they come up on stage to say a few words.
Tickets to the luncheon, generally a sell-out, are $100, with tables of 10 for $1,000 or tables marked “Friends and Fans” for $1,250 for 10 seats, if available. For reservations, call 941-365-7052 or send an email to: communityvideo archives@gmail.com
