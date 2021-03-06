One of the best shows in town in not only super safe in these pandemic times — but is also free.
Each Saturday morning, the Venice Institute for the Performing Arts and the Venice Carillon Foundation are teaming up to offer a live musical performance on the 4-ton 48-bell Andrew W. Crawford Memorial Carillon, located on the terrace in front of the Venice Performing Arts Center at 1 Indian Avenue in Venice.
I am not certain how many high schools in the U.S. or anywhere have carillons on campus but I think I probably could count them on one hand.
Pull into the parking lot of the VIPAC before 10 a.m. each Saturday where you can enjoy a free carillon concert from the safety of your car or, bring a chair and a mask, practice social distancing and get a little closer to the instrument, although the sound carries for some distance.
These free recitals will include music from various genres, including popular, light classical, folk, and show tunes.
Thanks to a news release from VIPAC, I learned that a carillon is actually an ancient instrument, created more than 500 years ago, I have enjoyed visiting Bok Tower off and on over the years just to hear the carillon concerts there in those beautiful gardens. the carilloneur at Bok Tower is up on I think the fourth level of the tower as I remember.
No one sees him nor is the instrument visible but hearing the music throughout the gardens is always a treat.
This time of year, sitting outside in the fresh air is a comfortable option as is staying in the relative safety of one’s car anywhere in the parking lot. Enter from Bahama, between Milan and Indian avenues and prepare for a different way to escape the pandemic for a little while each Saturday morning — one block east of U.S. 41 business.
Another one of several free musical events in Venice but this one is the most unusual.
On Wednesday afternoon, concerts at the gazebo featuring the gentlemen of Jazz continue all this month and also are free. Bring your mask and lawn chair at 3 p.m., sit back and enjoy the music while maintaining social distancing
Something else that is free but for residents of some of the area’s retirement homes is a visit from Chucko the Clown and his wife, Noriko, an accomplished pianist.
The youngest boss clown in the history of The Greatest Show on Earth, and also the youngest graduate of the famous Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey Clown College to which he was accepted right out of high school, Chucko has devoted the years since his retirement from the circus to bringing joy to the elderly.
He started the Laughter Unlimited program years ago while associated with Circus Sarasota. The first program I heard about was at The Pines of Sarasota. I went a few times to witness that magic that occurred when he and some other clowns visited patients.
As he clowned with them and for them, I could see a sparkle come back to many of them as they possibly remembered happy days of their youth at the circus.
On another occasion, Fran Valencic, the Gondolier’s popular Around Town writer, and I attended a clowning class with Chucko. He had props we could use to develop routines and all the makeup needed to transform Fran into a clown.
That was a fun night for my memory banks but also because I understand personally that what Chucko gives to these people in retirement homes is so special.
That he now is listed with the Community Foundation and can receive donations to help in his work is special. That he has barely missed a beat in his goals to help others is a testament to the kind of person he is because he has dealt with his own bout with cancer while continuing to care about the elderly in so many area homes and to create virtual entertainment via YouTube as the pandemic reared its ugly head.
He is returning to the Pines, to Senior Friendship Center and to United Cerebral Palsy centers thanks to help he has received from the Community Foundation of Sarasota.
To help fund this wonderful program, donate to: thegivingpartner.org/organizations/world-of-chucko-inc.
Look for Chuck on YouTube and watch for new shows all the time. Ringling clowns were expected to constantly come up with he tricks and acts. Chucko has never been able to break that habit. Even while recovering from serious surgery last year, he was preparing new ticks and new shows.
Venice Area Beautification Inc. (VABI), the group whose volunteers assist in Bob Vedder’s program to make Venice more beautiful than any city in the world — a little editorial license — has just been honored by the Florida Urban Forestry Council Award program which is sponsored by the Florida Urban Forestry Council and the Florida Forest Service.
VABI and a team of experts have created and continue to work an Urban Forest along east of the Venice Intracoastal Waterway and south from the Venice Avenue bridge.
This is yet another huge honor for Venice and with photos of all that has been done so far, will be the larger story that it deserves to be in a future edition of this paper.
There is so much to see and do in this area, especially right here in Venice the most beautiful city in the country if not the world thanks to Bob Vedder and his team of volunteers from Venice Area Beautification Inc. Consider that this was written before news of VABI’s latest award for our city.
The retired Gondolier publisher has continued doing what this paper has done for 75 years — be an important part of Venice.
Too many newspapers could be published any place but the Gondolier has long prided itself on being the community paper and with this issue of the paper, subscribers are receiving our 75th anniversary book with stories that cover more than the waterfront of Venice and its unique place in the Cultural Coast, the state and the country.
As a small part of this great paper for 25 years, I thank the string of publishers who have always put the community first by supporting the city, the organizations and the people who set Venice apart as not only an historic city designed by city planner John Nolen, home of the Greatest Show on Earth for more than 33 years, Shark Tooth Capital of the World and most of all, home to a community of people who care about this city and all the organizations and mores that make it special.
