Syro [Hittite artifacts

Artifacts from the Syro-Hittite era will be displayed at MARA Art Studio + Gallery's “Justified + Ancient” exhibit.

SARASOTA — MARA Art Studio + Gallery presents “Justified + Ancient,” an exhibit featuring the work of 16 contemporary artists inspired by 16 ancient artifacts, spanning 3000 B.C. to the 19th century, redesigned and reimagined.

The collection of antiquities and artifacts, which spans many different civilizations, dynasties and artistic styles, will also be on display.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments