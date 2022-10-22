SARASOTA — MARA Art Studio + Gallery presents “Justified + Ancient,” an exhibit featuring the work of 16 contemporary artists inspired by 16 ancient artifacts, spanning 3000 B.C. to the 19th century, redesigned and reimagined.
The collection of antiquities and artifacts, which spans many different civilizations, dynasties and artistic styles, will also be on display.
All artwork is available for purchase and will benefit the Halo Arts Project Fellowship Awards.
The exhibit has two ticketed opening events. The “Premiere Opening, A Formal Affair” preview reception is Thursday, Oct. 27, 6-8 p.m., and includes gastronomy, music, a collectors talk, a poetry reading and a complimentary signed “Justified + Ancient” book. Preview reception tickets are $150.
The grand opening is Friday, Oct. 28, and includes a complimentary “Justified + Ancient” book. Tickets are $25.
The exhibit will be open to the public Nov. 1-17. For more information, call 941-914-8110 or visit MaraStudioGallery.com. The gallery is at 1421 5th St., Rosemary District, Sarasota.
The contemporary artists who were selected for this exhibit are mostly from the Sarasota-Manatee region and include Ashley Rivers, Craig Thomas Marks, Ellen Kantro, Grace Howl, Jack Shapiro, Jackquelin Petrucci Cutrone, Jana Millstone, Lina Rincón, Lisa DiFranza, Lucy Barber, Mara Torres González, Midge Johnson, Pamela Olin, Tatiana Mesa, Teresa Carson and Traci Kegerreis.
The artifacts cover 500 centuries, from Stone Age mortar-and-pestle to 19th-century Pacific Island tribal masks.
Among notable pairings are a sarcophagus from Egypt, circa 4th century B.C., alongside a mixed-media, photography and encaustic series. Another piece, a head of Buddha dating from the Yuan Dynasty (1260-1368 A.D.), is paired with a hand-dyed textile work by Jana Millstone.
