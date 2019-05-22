Florida Studio Theatre kicks off its 29th Summer Mainstage Season with The Marvelous Wonderettes by Roger Bean, an Off-Broadway hit that takes audiences on a fun-filled trip down memory lane.
This upbeat musical opens on Springfield High’s prom in 1958, which has unexpectedly lost its musical act. To save the night, four female friends – Betty Jean, Cindy Lou, Missy, and Suzy – take the stage to entertain their classmates in four-part harmony. The Marvelous Wonderettes starts May 29 in FST’s Gompertz Theatre.
The Marvelous Wonderettes is part of a three-show subscription package. Also included in the Summer Mainstage subscription package is the powerful musical biography “Ethel Waters: His Eye is on the Sparrow,” and the Regional Premiere of the juicy comedy “The Cottage.”
Subscriptions for all three Summer Mainstage shows can be purchased for as little as $49, and single tickets for The Marvelous Wonderettes range from $29-39. Subscriptions and single tickets can be purchased by calling 941-366-9000 or at floridastudiotheatre.org.
Called “Irresistible” and “Effervescent” by The New York Times, this bubbly musical centers on “The Marvelous Wonderettes,” a quartet of friends with hopes and dreams as big as their crinoline skirts.
The four dazzle their classmates and the audience with classic hits from the ‘50s and ‘60s, like “Rescue Me,” “Lollipop,” and “Son of a Preacher Man.” Prom gets slightly less “marvelous” though, as the competition for Prom Queen draws nearer – suddenly, divisions appear, secrets emerge, and surprising love is professed. The musical then jumps a decade and audiences see “The Wonderettes” reunite onstage once again at their 10-year high school reunion, ready to sing about the challenges they’ve faced since graduating.
“This show enjoys immense popularity because the music is so infectious and fun,” said FST Associate Artist Jason Cannon, who is directing this Summer Mainstage opener. “But if you listen closely to the lyrics, you’ll hear yearning, ecstasy, loneliness, and hope as well. By exploring the music of two distinct eras through the prism of these four ladies’ friendships and ambitions, this show is able to go beyond the basic nostalgia that drives similar musicals.”
