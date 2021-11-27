Moore will be performing three songs along with performances by WBTT artists and a live band.
She is an American singer, actress and entertainer who made her Broadway debut in “Hair.” During that show, she became the first African American woman to replace a white actress, Diane Keaton, in a lead role. in 1970, she starred in “Purlie” and won a Tony for her portrayal as Lutiebelle. Moore has also performed in “Les Miserables,” acted in two movies, released two albums and had a variety television series in 1972 with actor Clifton Davis.
Moore has previously been involved with WBTT. She attended the Broadway Under the Stars gala in 2015, was featured during a WBTT Voices program in 2018, and starred in the leading role of WBTT’s production of “Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill” in 2018.
Apart from the gala appearance, Moore will be featured in a conversational master class for artists from WBTT and the community.
“We could not be more thrilled to welcome Melba Moore back to Sarasota, to support our work in the community through her appearance during our gala,” said WBTT Executive Director Julie Leach. “We are so incredibly fortunate to have an artist of Melba’s stature as a friend of our organization and hope our guests — whether in person or viewing via livestream — will enjoy this special treat.”
